Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL Match 129, and telecast details

Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan will lock horns in the 129th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula, on Monday, February 19.

Haryana Steelers registered their 13th win of the season in their previous match against U Mumba (46-40). The Steelers had brought in a fully inexperienced side, led by the star raider Vishal Tate, who scored 15 raid points from 17 raids. Naveen Kundu was the top defender with a High-5 while Harsh and Monu Hooda executed four successful tackles each.

On the other hand, Puneri Paltan bagged a close win over Bengal Warriors in their last game. They led the first 20 minutes 18-9. However, the Warriors bounced back with a 17-11 score but fell short by three points.

Akash Shinde registered a Super-10 while Abinesh Nadarajan was the star defender with four tackle points.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 129, PKL 2023

Date: February 19, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Form Guide in PKL 2023

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W W W W W

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W W T W

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Player Squads

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Expected Playing 7

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (C), Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler, Vinay, Shivam Pathare, K Prapanjan / Siddharth Desai

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Shadlou, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Match Prediction

Both teams have qualified for the top six and are unbeaten in their last five games.

Haryana Steelers defeated Puneri Paltan in the reverse fixture this season. However, considering Paltan’s eight-match unbeaten run, they are likely to come out on top and avenge their previous setback.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

