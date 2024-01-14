Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas: 3 player battles to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas are set to clash with Haryana Steelers in the 70th match of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SMS indoor stadium in Jaipur on January 14 at 8 pm IST.

In their previous encounter in Chennai, Haryana Steelers emerged victorious by 42-29. Haryana have had a decent run this season, securing six wins, four losses, and a draw in their 11 games. Under the adept coaching of Manpreet Singh, the team has maintained a balanced squad and clinched crucial victories.

On the other side of the mat, Tamil Thalaivas have faced challenges in the current campaign, with only three wins in 11 matches, placing them second to last on the table. However, a recent triumph against UP Yoddhas has injected renewed hope as they aim to secure a coveted spot in the playoffs.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Chandran Ranjit vs Sahil Gulia

Chandran Ranjit, making a triumphant return after injury, has been pivotal for Haryana Steelers, amassing an impressive 24 raid points in just three matches. His experience has proven instrumental in steering the team to recent victories.

On the defensive front, Sahil Gulia for Tamil Thalaivas is in exceptional form, with 39 tackle points in 11 matches. In the previous clash against Haryana, he showcased his prowess with a remarkable 10 tackle points in a single game, establishing himself as a key asset for the Thalaivas.

#2 Siddarth Desai vs Sagar

Siddharth Desai has emerged as a potent force for the Haryana Steelers, tallying an impressive 35 raid points in eight matches. Despite an on-and-off season, his innate potential and strength has shined through as he consistently secures clutch raid points in crucial moments, proving pivotal for the team.

On the defensive front, Sagar has showcased his prowess for Tamil Thalaivas with 36 tackle points in 10 matches. Initially experiencing a slow start, he quickly regained his usual form, leveraging his exceptional physique and smart tactics on the mat.

Sagar's ability to synchronize with the team is commendable, and in the last match, he scored a High 5, contributing significantly to Tamil Thalaivas' triumphant win.

#3 Narender vs Jaideep

Narender Kandola has been in good form this season, amassing an impressive 77 raid points in 10 matches. His recent Super 10 in the last game played a crucial role in Tamil Thalaivas' victory, breaking a long losing streak. Beyond his impressive statistics, Narender Kandola exudes a positive demeanour, showcasing the potential of this young raider.

On the defensive end, Jaideep Dahiya has been in great form for the Haryana Steelers, garnering 35 tackle points in 11 matches. His instrumental presence in defense stems from a combination of experience and tactical smartness on the mat.

Facing him is a daunting challenge, and Jaideep's ability to read the game and make strategic moves adds significant value to the team's defensive lineup.