Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Home team, Haryana Steelers, will clash with U Mumba in match number 124 of Pro Kabaddi season 10 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana on Saturday.

U Mumba, despite showing promise earlier, is currently on a poor run. They have been eliminated from the tournament and are lingering at the bottom of the table.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, secured a playoff spot after defeating the Pirates. However, they aim to finish strongly with their home crowd's support.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for in the game between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba.

#1 Vinay vs Sombir

Haryana Steelers' raider Vinay has showcased excellent form by accumulating 129 raid points in 19 games. His remarkable skills and consistency have established him as a crucial asset in the raiding department. Notably, he excels in do-or-die raid scenarios, adding further value to his contributions.

On the other hand, representing U Mumba, Sombir has played 13 matches, securing 36 tackle points. While his performance may not be outstanding, it's decent. However, there's room for improvement, and he needs to elevate his game. Despite showing promise, he must exercise caution when facing Vinay, who is currently in top form as a raider.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Mohit Nandal

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has emerged as a valuable find for U Mumba, demonstrating impressive prowess with 131 raid points in 19 matches. With his remarkable speed and sharp raiding instincts, the Iranian has become a standout performer, showing great promise for the team.

On the defensive front, Mohit Nandal has been in excellent form, featuring in 19 matches for the Steelers and amassing 60 tackle points. His consistent performance highlights his role as an efficient cover defender and a crucial team player for the Haryana Steelers.

#3 Shivam vs Jaideep

Shivam has displayed average form for U Mumba but has shown promising signs in the raiding department, particularly highlighted by his recent performance of 11 raid points in the previous game. Given more opportunities, he has the potential to shine brighter for the team.

Jaideep, on the other hand, has been in exceptional form for the Haryana Steelers, showcasing strong leadership skills on the mat. With vast experience as a defender, he has participated in 19 matches, accumulating an impressive tally of 60 tackle points. His consistent performance solidifies his role as a pivotal asset in the team's defence.