Pro Kabaddi 2023, Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas: 3 player battles to watch out for

Haryana Steelers are set to clash with U.P. Yoddhas in Match 112 of Pro Kabaddi season 10, on February 9th at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, beginning at 09:00 pm IST.

Haryana Steelers have put up a decent performance so far in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, securing the sixth position with 10 wins, six losses, and one tie. They've demonstrated resilience and consistency, which has contributed to their competitive standing on the points table. However, they'll need to maintain their momentum and strategic gameplay to solidify their playoff chances.

On the other hand, U.P. Yoddhas have struggled this season, finding themselves out of playoff contention. With only four wins, 13 losses, and one tie, they've faced challenges in maintaining consistency and executing effective strategies on the mat. Despite their efforts, they've fallen short in crucial moments, resulting in a disappointing campaign.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Vinay vs Sumit

Vinay has been a consistent performer for the Haryana Steelers, showcasing his raiding prowess with 118 points in 17 matches. His ability to consistently contribute to the team's scoreline has been commendable. His performance has undoubtedly made a positive impact on the team's overall performance.

On the other hand, Sumit has been a standout player for U.P. Yoddhas despite the team's struggles. With 59 tackle points in 18 matches, he has been a reliable presence in defence, demonstrating his ability to thwart opposition raiders effectively. However, despite his success, the team has faltered in translating individual performances into collective success.

#2 Gagana Gowda vs Mohit Nandal

Gagana Gowda has shown promise for U.P. Yoddhas, tallying 50 raid points in just nine matches. Despite limited opportunities, he has made a significant impact with his solid raiding skills and tall stature, making him a valuable asset to the team. His recent performances suggest that he has the potential to become a consistent and reliable raider for U.P. Yoddhas.

On the defence, Mohit Nandal has been a standout performer for Haryana Steelers, impressing with his defensive prowess. With 54 tackle points in 17 matches, he has proven himself to be a valuable team player, effectively fulfilling his role in the cover position. His ability to read the game and make crucial tackles highlights his promise and contribution to the team's success.

#3 Siddarth Desai vs Ashu Singh

Siddarth Desai has had a somewhat inconsistent season for Haryana Steelers, with 61 raid points in 13 matches. While he has shown flashes of his brilliance, it hasn't been his best season overall. However, his recent performances have shown improvement, indicating that he might be finding his rhythm.

On the other hand, Ashu Singh has struggled to make an impact for U.P. Yoddhas, tallying only 18 tackle points in 14 games. His performances have been below par, and he needs to elevate his game to contribute more effectively to the team's defence.