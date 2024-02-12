Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to buy tickets for the Haryana leg matches?

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 has reached its final leg of the season, scheduled to be played at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula, the home of Haryana Steelers.

The final leg will commence on Friday, February 16, and will conclude on Wednesday, February 21. The hosts, Haryana Steelers, need just one win in their home leg to seal a spot in the playoffs. It is the perfect opportunity for them to move ahead in the season.

Fans will be eager to see the aggression of Haryana coach Manpreet Singh while also witnessing Siddharth “Bahubali” Desai in action.

The leg will start with the Steelers taking on the Patna Pirates, followed by the table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers going against the wooden spoon holders Telugu Titans.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the Haryana venue?

The tickets for the Haryana leg of Pro Kabaddi 2023 will be available on various online ticket-booking platforms. Fans can go to the official Pro Kabbadi website, BookMyShow, or Paytm Insider to directly book tickets for their preferred games.

The ticket prices range from ₹149 to ₹2499. The price of the tickets varies according to the services chosen and the preferred seating at the venue.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Haryana leg schedule (All IST timings)

February 16, Friday

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates, 08:00 PM

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 09:00 PM

February 17, Saturday

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba, 08:00 PM

UP Yoddhas vs Gujarat Giants, 09:00 PM

February 18, Sunday

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors, 08:00 PM

Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls, 09:00 PM

February 19, Monday

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, 08:00 PM

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, 09:00 PM

February 20, Tuesday

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, 08:00 PM

February 21, Wednesday

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas, 08:00 PM

Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls, 09:00 PM