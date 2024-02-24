Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to purchase tickets for PKL Playoffs?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is all set to move to the playoffs with the top six teams qualified for the business end of the campaign. Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers finished with the top two positions in the league phase.

Puneri Paltan registered 17 wins, suffered two losses, and tied three games, racking up 96 points while Jaipur Pink Panthers bagged 16 wins, suffered three losses, and tied as many games, gathering 92 points. Both sides have qualified for the first semi-final and the second semi-final respectively.

Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, finished with the third rank, picking up 13 wins and losing six games with three of their encounters ending in a tie. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants ended with the fourth rank with 13 wins, nine losses, and 70 points.

Haryana Steelers clinched the fifth rank with 13 wins, eight losses, and a tie with 70 points while Patna Pirates secured 11 wins, eight losses, and three tied games with 69 points.

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with Patna Pirates in the first eliminator while Gujarat Giants will take on Haryana Steelers in the second eliminator. All the playoff encounters will take place at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: How to book your tickets for the playoffs

The Pro Kabaddi 2023 Playoffs tickets will be accessible through multiple online ticket-booking platforms. Fans can secure their playoffs tickets via the official Pro Kabbadi website, BookMyShow, or Paytm Insider, facilitating the direct booking for their preferred games.

The ticket prices range from ₹300-₹2500. The price of the tickets may vary as per the services chosen and the preferred seating at the venue.

Pro Kabaddi 2023: Playoffs schedule (All IST timings)

February 26, Monday

Eliminator 1, Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, 8:00 PM

Eliminator 2, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, 9:00 PM

February 28, Wednesday

Semi-Final 1, Puneri Paltan vs Winner of Eliminator 1, 8:00 PM

Semi-Final 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Winner of Eliminator 2, 9:00 PM

March 1, Friday

Final, Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 8:00 PM