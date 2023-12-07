Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: 3 player battles to watch out for  

Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Bengal Warriors in the 10th match of PKL Season 10 at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on December 7.

Bengal Warriors will enter the match on a high note after securing their first win against Bengaluru Bulls by a 32-30 margin. In contrast, Jaipur Pink Panthers faced a setback in their last encounter against Puneri Paltan, succumbing to a 33-37 defeat.

As the two teams gear up for the crucial tie, Bengal Warriors hold the edge in the head-to-head record with 10 wins against Jaipur Pink Panthers' six victories in 16 meetings. Led by skipper Maninder Singh's formidable raiding performance, the Warriors will aim to maintain their winning momentum.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, seeking redemption, rely on the likes of Arjun Deshwal and Sunil Kumar to secure their first win this season.

The clash promises intense action as both teams strive to make their mark in the tournament. On that note, let's look at 3 player battles to watch out for

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Shubham Shinde

Arjun Deshwal, the league's top scorer and Most Valuable Player from the previous season has seamlessly carried his form into PKL 10.

In the opening fixture against Puneri Paltan, Arjun amassed an impressive 17 raid points. Swift touches and bonus points highlighted his effectiveness on the mat, making him a formidable force. Controlling Arjun will undoubtedly be a daunting task for any defence.

Enter Shubham Shinde, the seasoned right-corner defender for Bengal Warriors. Having delivered a stellar performance last season with 43 tackle points, Shubham continued his impressive run in the first match against Bengaluru Bulls, bagging four crucial tackle points.

The duel between Arjun's unstoppable raids and Shubham's resolute defence sets the stage for an epic duel.

#2 Maninder Singh vs Sunil Kumar

The second battle unfolds in the leadership arena, featuring the captains of both teams - Maninder Singh and Sunil Kumar. With over five seasons of experience in the PKL, these seasoned campaigners bring a wealth of expertise to the mat.

Sunil, the defensive stalwart who led Jaipur Pink Panthers to glory in the previous season, exhibited his brilliance in the opening match against Puneri Paltan with three crucial tackle points. As a captain, he will aim to anchor his team to success once again.

On the opposing side stands Maninder Singh, the dynamic raider brought back by Bengal Warriors in a significant auction bid of ₹2.12 crores. In the first match against Bengaluru Bulls, Maninder was simply brilliant and secured an impressive 11 raid points.

With the responsibility of leading the side on his shoulders, Maninder seeks redemption after a disappointing Season 9, aspiring to steer his team into the playoffs.

#3 Aditya Shinde vs Ajith Kumar

The third battle features the clash between Bengal Warriors' young defender, Aditya Shinde, and Jaipur Pink Panthers' raider, Ajith Kumar. Aditya made a strong debut in his first match against Bengaluru Bulls, securing three tackle points and showcasing his defensive prowess.

Ajith Kumar, continuing his good form from the previous season, contributed five raid points in the opening fixture, complementing Arjun Deshwal's raids effectively. The duel between Aditya's emerging defensive skills and Ajith's seasoned raiding techniques adds an exciting dynamic to the overall narrative.