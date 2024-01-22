Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 84, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers square off against the Bengal Warriors in the 84th game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, January 22.

Defending champions Pink Panthers are on an unbeaten streak of 10 games, including a dominating 37-27 victory over the Haryana Steelers in their previous game.

The Sunil Kumar-led side look all set for a successful title defence, as they are comfortably atop the points table with 58 points, having won 10 of their 14 games and lost two.

After going winless in six games, the Bengal Warriors returned to winning ways, completing a hat-trick of wins, including a 35-29 win over the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing.

With three straight wins, the Maninder Singh-led side has moved to sixth place in the points table with 38 points, having won six of their 13 games and lost five.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, 84th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 22, 2023; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W W W

Bengal Warriors (BEN): W W W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Aslam Saja Mohamed Thambi, Akshay, Vishwas S, Chai-Ming Chang, Nitin Kumar, R Guhan, Maharudra Garje, Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje. Aditya S. Shinde, Akshay Kumar, Shreyas Umbardand, Dipak Arjun Shinde, Darpan, Nitin Rawal, Bhoir Akshay Bharat

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, Bhavani Rajput

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (c), Shubham Shinde, Vaibhav Garje, Vishwas S Nitin Kumar, Aditya S, Jaskirat Singh

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

The Pink Panthers will start as the clear favourites following their 10-game unbeaten streak. The onus will be on their star raider, Arjun Deshwal, once again to step up, while Ankush and Sunil Kumar will be instrumental in defence.

Shubham Shinde has been their most consistent defender this season, but he has not received support from any other defenders. The defensive unit needs to combine well if they wish to beat an in-form Jaipur side.

Prediction: Pink Panthers to win.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Jaipur Pink Panthers Bengal Warriors 0 votes