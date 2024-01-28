Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 93, and telecast details

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls are set to face off in the fifth match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023's Patna leg at the Patliputra indoor stadium on Sunday, January 28.

After a draw between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates (32-32) on Saturday, Jaipur Pink Panthers descended to the second position. They have maintained an undefeated record in the last ten matches, which includes a tie. The Panthers defeated the Bengal Warriors (42-25) in the previous game and will be looking to extend their winning streak in the upcoming game as well.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls faced their ninth loss in the previous game against Tamil Thalaivas (45-28). They have been hot and cold in the last five games, winning two of them. Bulls are now placed at the ninth spot with six wins in 15 matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 93, PKL 2023

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W W W

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L W L W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Sumit

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (C), Reza Mirbagheri, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, V Ajith, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (C), Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Aman, Bharat Hooda, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls have met on 19 occasions. Both teams have won nine games each, while one ended in a tie. Bulls have been dominant in the last six games, winning four of them, including one this season.

However, the Panthers are in fantastic form and will be eager to avenge their setback today.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda