Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 128 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on Monday (February 19). This thrilling encounter is set to ignite the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula at 08:00 pm IST.

Currently, the Gujarat Giants stand at fourth place on the PKL 10 points table, boasting 13 wins and eight losses, accumulating a total of 70 points. Despite their modest squad, they have shown commendable performances, with Fazel's effective leadership contributing to their success.

On the other hand, the Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the points table with 87 points. Having secured 15 wins, suffered three losses, and tied three times, they are determined to maintain their position at the top. A victory in this match would further solidify their hold on the top spot, and they will undoubtedly strive to achieve this feat.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Fazel Atrachali

Arjun Deshwal is in peak form for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the current edition of the PKL, amassing 249 raid points in 21 games. With his impressive skills, consistency and strong team play, he has been a standout performer, often taking on top defenders single-handedly.

On the other hand, Fazel Atrachali is leading the Gujarat Giants admirably. In 21 matches, the experienced campaigner has accumulated 61 tackle points. Known for his leadership on the mat and solid teamwork, Atrachali, with over nine years of PKL experience, poses a significant threat to Arjun.

#2 Parteek Dahiya vs Ankush

Parteek Dahiya has been showcasing an impressive performance for the Gujarat Giants in the current season, with 111 raid points in 18 games. The youngster is demonstrating his ability to deliver clutch moments on the mat, proving to be a crucial asset in raiding.

Meanwhile, Ankush is in top form for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, accumulating 69 tackle points in 21 matches. With his strong skills, consistency, and ability to perform in clutch defensive situations, he is proving to be an effective defender, especially in super tackle scenarios.

#3 Sonu Jaglan vs Reza Mirbagheri

Sonu Jaglan is also making significant contributions for the Gujarat Giants, tallying 80 raid points in 16 games. His presence is crucial in do-or-die situations, where his pace, footwork, and evasive skills shine.

Meanwhile, the Iranian player Reza has been performing admirably for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, securing 56 tackle points in 20 games. Known for his physicality and astute game-reading abilities, he stands out as one of the finest cover defenders in the PKL Season 10.