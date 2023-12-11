Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 18, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers are all set to face Gujarat Giants in the 18th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to this exciting encounter on Monday (December 11).

Jaipur Pink Panthers did not have a great start to the tournament as they are still searching for their first win of the tournament. Following a 28-28 draw against Bengal Warriors, the defending champions have slipped to 10th place in the points table with four points.

After three consecutive wins, the Gujarat Giants lost the final game of their home leg against the three-time champions Patna Pirates. Despite a 33-30 loss in the previous game, they are currently placed comfortably on top of the points table with 16 points from four games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants, 18th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 11, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): T L

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): L W W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Rahul Chaudhari, Bhavani Rajput, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Navneet, Devank, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ankush, Lavish, Sahul Kumar, Lucky Sharma, Ashish, Abhishek KS, Reza Mirbagheri

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin, GB More.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar (c), V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek KS, Abhijeet Malik, Ankush and Shaul Kumar

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Sourav Gulia, Rakesh and Sombir

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Sombir and Sourav Gulia led the defensive unit of the team against the Patna Pirates, securing five and four points respectively. However, Rakesh Sungroya led the raiding department and picked up 11 points in the game. Gujarat Giants look like a more balanced side and will start the game as clear favorites.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have failed to impress in both departments so far. Arjun Deshwal failed to make an impact in the previous game, while the defensive unit has also failed miserably in both the games so far. The team will be looking to turn things around in the next game.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda