Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for

Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Haryana Steelers in match no 77 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, on January 17 at the SMS Indoor stadium in Jaipur, starting at 09:00 pm IST.

Currently topping the PKL Season 10 points table after 13 matches, Jaipur Pink Panthers have amassed 53 points, securing 9 wins, 2 losses, and 2 ties. The Pink Panthers approach this fixture on a high note, securing a significant win against U Mumba with a 31-29 scoreline on January 15. Their stellar performance marked their ninth victory in the ongoing season, reflecting their red-hot form.

Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers occupy the fifth position with 39 points, comprising 7 wins, 4 losses, and 1 tie. Reviewing their historical clashes, Jaipur Pink Panthers hold the edge with 8 wins in 13 encounters against Haryana Steelers' 3 victories.

This upcoming clash promises a compelling showdown between two in-form teams vying for supremacy in the league. On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Mohit Nandal

Arjun Deshwal has taken the Jaipur crowd by storm, proving to be a tremendous asset for the team. As the leading raider in the current edition with an impressive 148 raid points in just 13 games, including 9 Super 10s, he dominates the mat with excellent skills and reflexes. Arjun Deshwal aims to retain the MVP title and has been instrumental in Jaipur's remarkable 9-match unbeaten streak.

On the defensive front, Mohit Nandal of Haryana Steelers has shown consistent performance with 33 tackle points in 12 matches. He effectively partners with Jaideep, contributing to crucial wins in challenging situations. However, facing a formidable opponent like Arjun Deshwal requires Mohit Nandal to be vigilant and aware during their upcoming match.

#2 Ajith Kumar vs Jaideep Dahiya

Ajith Kumar has proven to be a valuable raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers, contributing decently in the current edition with 57 raid points in 11 matches. He plays a supportive role to Arjun, showcasing potential with his swift and strategic moves on the court.

Jaipdeep, the captain of Haryana Steelers, has displayed a commendable performance in 12 matches, securing 40 tackle points in the current PKL edition. Notably effective in super tackle scenarios, Jaipdeep brings a wealth of experience to the mat, enhancing the defensive capabilities of the team.

#3 Vinay vs Ankush

Vinay stands out as the top raider for Haryana Steelers in the current edition, amassing an impressive 91 raid points in 12 matches. His consistent performance has been instrumental for the Steelers, with Vinay emerging as a match-winner in several games.

On the defensive front, Ankush, the young defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers, displays great promise and talent. In the current edition, he has accumulated 40 tackle points across 13 matches, and there is anticipation for further noteworthy performances from him in the future.