Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 77, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against the Haryana Steelers in the 77th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday (January 17).

The Panthers have lit up the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 with their performances. The defending champions haven't disappointed their home fans so far, winning three consecutive games at their home. The Panthers even defeated Puneri Paltan and are coming into this game after a close 31-29 win over their arch-rivals U Mumba. With nine wins in 13 outings, they hold the top spot, and a win in this game will solidify their position.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers have punched above their weight in PKL 10. The team from the north has secured seven wins in 12 games to stand at the fifth spot in the table. They are presently on a three-game unbeaten streak, with their last game being a 36-31 win over the Tamil Thalaivas.

The Steelers lost to the Panthers in their previous meeting this season but are now in good form with a clear chance to cause an upset and take their revenge.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Match 77, PKL 2023

Date: January 17, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W W W

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W T W L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Devank, Bhavani Rajput, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi, Shashank B, Abhijeet Malik, Lucky Sharma, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Reza Mirbagheri, Lavish, Sumit, Ashish

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Vinay, K. Prapanjan, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Ghanshyam Roka Magar, Hasan Balbool, Shivam Anil Patare, Vishal S. Tate, Jaya Soorya NS, Naveen, Harsh, Mohit, Monu, Sunny, Jaideep, Mohit, Rahul Sethpal, Hardeep, Himanshu Choudhary, Ravindra Chouhan, Ashish

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar(C), Reza Mirbagheri, Shubham Shelke, Abhishek KS, Sahul Kumar, Ankush

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Chandran Ranjit, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya(C), Vinay, K Prapanjan, Rahul Sethpal, Mohit

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are the sureshot favorites to win this match. Arjun Deshwal has been unstoppable this season and is completely taking the game away from the opposition. Their defense has also been exceptional, giving away no freebies.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda