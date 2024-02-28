Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL Semifinal 2, and telecast details

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Manpreet Singh's Haryana Steelers in the second semifinal match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 later tonight (February 28). The winner of this match will advance to the final of PKL 10.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will start as the favorites to win because they were quite dominant during the league round and attained the second position in the standings. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers finished fifth but sneaked into the semifinals with a victory over the Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2.

Before the clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers begins, here's a look at some important things fans should know about this Pro Kabaddi semifinal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers, Semifinal 2, PKL 2023

Date: February 28, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Hyderabad

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W W W L

Haryana Steelers (HAR): W L L W W

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Sumit.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, Mohit Nandal

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Reza Mirbhageri, V Ajith Kumar, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar and Ankush.

Haryana Steelers (HAR): Vinay, Mohit Nandal, Jaideep Dahiya (C), Shivam Patare, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal and Mohit.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Match Prediction

Haryana Steelers have a ton of momentum by their side, having overcome a challenge from Gujarat Giants in their last Pro Kabaddi outing. However, Jaipur Pink Panthers have a settled combination, and their skipper Sunil Kumar knows how to marshal his troops. It should be an exciting Pro Kabaddi game, but Jaipur should secure a place in the final eventually.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda