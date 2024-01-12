Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers will commence their home leg against Telugu Titans in match number 66 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on January 11 at 8pm IST.

Both teams have gone on different paths so far. On one hand, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a remarkable start, winning six, drawing two, and losing just two of their 10 matches, and have a comfortable position in the top four. With a balanced squad, they appear unbeatable and are carrying good form into this game with the home crowd rallying.

On the other hand, Telugu Titans are undergoing another underwhelming campaign, adding salt to their wounds. They are the only team yet to cross the double-digit scoreline and have a negative score difference. In the 11 matches they have played, they have won only one and lost the other 10.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Arjun Deshwal vs Sandeep Dhull

Arjun Deshwal, continuing his stellar form from the previous year as the reigning MVP, has again been a standout performer this season. With an impressive 107 raid points in just 10 games, he leads the charts with six Super 10s. The youngster has shown significant growth, emerging as a player to watch for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

On the other hand, Sandeep Dhull has played a crucial role in the defensive setup for Telugu Titans. In nine matches, he has secured 25 tackle points, making him the only player in the Titans' defense who has performed decently.

#2 Pawan Kumar vs Ankush

Pawan Kumar has had an individual standout season with 97 raid points in 10 matches, showcasing his prowess as a raider. However, questions remain regarding his contribution to the overall team performance. Despite achieving super 10s, he hasn't delivered a match-winning performance for the Telugu Titans.

Contrastingly, Ankush, a young defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers, has been in excellent form. With 33 tackle points in 10 games, he has consistently lived up to expectations and emerged as a strong contender to tackle Pawan Kumar.

#3 Prafull Zaware vs Reza Mirbagheri

Prafull Zaware has had a rather average season, but there's clear potential in this young player. With more raiding opportunities, he can turn up well for the Telugu Titans. Providing him with increased chances in the raiding department could potentially unlock his abilities and contribute significantly to the team's performance.

On the other hand, Reza Mirbagheri, the Iranian cover defender for Jaipur Pink Panthers, experienced a slow start but has picked up momentum nicely. He is having a good season, securing 25 tackle points in nine games so far. Mirbagheri's contribution in the defense has been crucial for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, and his improved performance adds strength to the team's defensive lineup as the season progresses.