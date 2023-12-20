Pro Kabaddi 2023, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 32, and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with UP Yoddhas in the 32nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, on Wednesday, December 20.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their second victory by narrowly defeating the Patna Pirates 29-28 in their last match. Although trailing 16-8 in the first half, the Panthers rallied in the second half, scoring 21 points while conceding only 12. V Ajith emerged as the top raider, achieving a Super 10 with 14 points and two tackle points.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas are coming off a draw in their recent game against the Bengal Warriors, with the two teams scoring 37 points each. While the Yoddhas initially dominated the first half with a score of 18-14, the Warriors made a comeback in the second half. Surender Gill led as the Yoddhas' strike raider with 18 points, while skipper Pardeep Narwal managed to earn only a couple of points in nine raids.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, 32nd Match PKL 2023

Date: December 20, 2023, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W L W T L

U.P. Yoddhas (UP): T L W W L

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit

U.P. Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill, Anil Kumar, Mahipal, Vijay Malik, Samuel Wafala, Helvic Wanjala, Harendra Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Gurdeep, Kiran Laxman Magar, Nitin Panwar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar (C), Ajith Kumar V, Ankush, Bhavani Rajpoot, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri

U.P. Yoddhas (UP): Pradeep Narwal (C), Surender Gil, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

In the nine head-to-head encounters between the UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers, the Yoddhas emerged victorious in five matches, while the Panthers tasted success in four. In their last four meetings, the teams have won two games apiece.

Although the two teams currently have equal points (15), the sixth-placed U.P. Yoddhas have showcased a more impressive all-round performance so far this season. So, we can expect the Yoddhas to prevail in this game.

Prediction: U.P. Yoddhas to win the match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda