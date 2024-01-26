Pro Kabaddi 2023: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Commencing their home leg, three-time champions Patna Pirates will face Bengal Warriors in Match No. 89 of Pro Kabaddi season 10 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on January 26.

Both teams are in a challenging situation, vying for a playoff spot. The home team, Patna Pirates, has had a mixed performance with six wins, seven losses, and a tie, currently occupying the eighth place.

Bengal Warriors find themselves in a similar position, experiencing an on-and-off season with six wins, six losses, and a tie, amassing 38 points and holding the seventh spot on the points table.

Fans can anticipate a fierce battle between these two sides. Now, let's delve into three-player battles to keep an eye on.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Vaibhav Garge

Sachin Tanwar has recently been appointed as the new captain for Patna Pirates. With an impressive tally of 114 raid points in 14 matches, he not only serves as a reliable and consistent raider but has also become the go-to player for Patna. Sachin's blend of speed and strategic skills make him a game-changer capable of securing victories for his team.

Turning attention to Bengal Warriors, Vaibhav Garje has displayed noticeable improvement throughout the season. Despite encountering initial challenges, the young player has steadily evolved, accumulating 34 tackle points in 14 matches.

While Garje has shown promise, there is room for further growth as he continues contributing to Bengal Warriors' defensive lineup.

#2 Maninder Singh vs Ankit Jaglan

Maninder Singh continues to be the linchpin for Bengal Warriors, showcasing remarkable consistency since PKL Season 5.

In the ongoing Season 10, Maninder has been a crucial asset for his team, accumulating an impressive tally of 129 raid points in 13 matches, which includes achieving 6 Super 10s. He continues to be a solid threat to any opponent.

On the defensive front, Ankit Jaglan has contributed to Patna Pirates with a decent campaign so far. Having played 14 matches, Jaglan has secured 41 tackle points, showcasing his capabilities as a young player with commendable skills.

While his performance has been noteworthy, there remains potential for improvement as he continues to evolve within the PKL circuit.

#3 Nitin Kumar vs Krishan Dhull

Nitin Kumar is having a dream debut season with Bengal Warriors, establishing himself as a young player with different skill sets. In 12 matches, he has amassed 93 raid points, showcasing good consistency in his performances.

His valuable contributions have been evident in his role of ably supporting Maninder Singh during raids.

On the defensive end, Krishan Dhull has had a decent season so far. Playing in 14 games, he has secured 40 tackle points, demonstrating his capabilities as a reliable defender. Krishan Dhull's consistent efforts have played a role in the team's defensive strategy.