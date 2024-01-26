Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 89, and telecast details

The Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors are set to lock horns in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023's Patna leg at the Patliputra indoor stadium on Friday, January 26.

After a four-match winless streak, Patna Pirates secured their sixth win of the season against UP Yoddhas (34-31) in their most recent fixture. Sachin Tanwar and Manjeet shined in the raiding department with six points while Ankit claimed a High-5 and M Babu executed four successful tackles.

On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers broke Bengal Warriors’ three-match winning streak with a 42-25 win. Maninder Singh was the star raider for the Warriors with nine raid points while Vaibhav Garje secured a High-5.

While the Pirates will be looking forward to capitalizing on their previous victory, the Warriors, ranked higher, are eager to return to winning ways.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Match 89, PKL 2023

Date: January 26, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): W L T L L

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L W W W L

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Vishwas S

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (UP): Neeraj Kumar (C), Ankit, Krishan Dhull, M Babu, Manjeet, M Sudhakar/Sandeep Kumar, Sachin Tanwar

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Shrikant Jadhav, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Aditya Shinde, Jaskirat Singh, Vaibhav Garje

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors have faced each other 22 times in the past, with the former winning 13 and three ending in a tie.

Both teams met during the Bengaluru leg, where the Warriors registered their season-best 60-42 win. Despite a poor head-to-head record, Warriors are the ones to watch out for in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda