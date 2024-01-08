Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 player battles to watch out for

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in the 61st match of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on January 8 at 8 pm IST.

Both teams have had mixed performances, placing them in the bottom half of the table. Patna Pirates have won five and lost five of their 10 matches, occupying the seventh position with 28 points.

In contrast, Bengaluru Bulls, last year's strong contenders, are struggling this season, having lost seven of their 11 matches. Coach Randhir and the team need significant regrouping for the upcoming phase of the series.

Now, let's take a look at the three key player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Saurabh Nandal

Sachin Tanwar has had an impressive season, showcasing consistency with 90 raid points in 10 games. His five Super 10s and success in do-or-die raid points highlight his reliability. With a wealth of experience in the PKL, he's the go-to man for the Patna Pirates.

On the other side, Saurabh Nandal may not be at his peak, but he's gradually improving. In 11 matches, he has secured 32 tackle points, displaying his smart defensive skills. His experience in the PKL adds depth to his performance, making this player battle intriguing to watch.

#2 Vikash Kandola vs Krishan Dhull

Vikash Kandola, with 46 raid points in 11 matches, may not be at his peak form, but he consistently scores crucial points in challenging situations. As a valuable support raider for the Bengaluru Bulls, his performance becomes crucial for the team.

Krishan Dhull, on the defensive end, is emerging as a player to watch. In 10 matches, he has accumulated an impressive 31 tackle points. Although his tackle strike rate may not be the best, his overall defensive skills make him a formidable presence on the mat.

Keep an eye on this battle between Kandola's raiding prowess and Dhull's emerging defensive prowess.

#3 Sudhakar vs Surjeet Singh

Sudhakar, the surprise element for the Patna Pirates, is a young and dynamic player who brings new skillsets to the team. In nine matches, he has accumulated an impressive 60 raid points, showcasing his adaptability and potential as a player to watch.

On the defensive side, Surjeet Singh, a highly experienced defender, seems to be facing a dip in form lately. In 11 matches, he has secured 26 tackle points. Despite the recent challenges, Surjeet Singh's wealth of experience makes him a significant asset to the team.