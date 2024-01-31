Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will go head-to-head against Bengaluru Bulls in Match 98 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on January 31 at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna at 8pm IST.

Currently, Patna Pirates sit fourth on the PKL Season 10 points table, with eight wins, seven losses and two ties, amassing 50 points. With their spirits riding high, the Pirates are eager to maintain their winning momentum and secure another crucial victory.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls occupy the ninth position with six wins, nine losses, and a tie, totaling 40 points. With playoffs spots at stake, both teams will be aiming to secure a crucial victory and climb higher up in the standings.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Surjeet Singh

Sachin Tanwar has been a pillar of strength for Patna Pirates this season, amassing 133 raid points in 17 matches. His leadership on the mat, coupled with being a very consistent raider, makes him stand out.

Notably, he leads in most do-or-die raid points, making him a safe bet for the team. His raw pace and strategic thinking further add to his special qualities as a raider.

On the other hand, Surjeet Singh, the cover defender for Bengaluru Bulls, has had a good season with 46 tackle points in 16 matches. With vast experience and a reputation for being a clutch player, Surjeet has been instrumental in Bengaluru's success this season. His consistent performances have often turned the tide in matches, showcasing his importance to the team's defense.

#2 Bharat Hooda vs Ankit Jaglan

Bharat had a promising start to the season, but his momentum dipped as it progressed. However, he now has an opportunity to redeem himself, having scored 97 raid points in 15 matches. Despite showing good potential, he needs to step up his game to contribute more consistently to his team's success.

Ankit Jaglan has had a mixed season for Patna Pirates, but he is now redeeming himself with solid performances. With 52 tackle points in 17 matches, he boasts impressive statistics. Despite possessing a good physique, he occasionally makes rookie errors. However, his recent form suggests that he is overcoming these challenges and becoming a reliable defender for his team.

#3 Sudhakar vs Saurabh Nandal

Sudhakar had a dream debut season, showing promise right from the start. However, he has faced challenges in the last couple of games. Despite this, he possesses good potential, displaying different skill sets and reflexes that make him a valuable asset to Patna Pirates.

Saurabh Nandal has had a decent season for Bengaluru Bulls, accumulating 40 tackle points in 16 matches. However, he needs to step up to return to his old form and make a more significant impact on the mat for his team.