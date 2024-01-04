Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL Match 56, and telecast details

The Patna Pirates are all set to face the Dabang Delhi KC in the 56th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at DOME by NSCI in Mumbai on Friday.

The Pirates are back to winning ways, losing just once in their previous four games, including a 48-41 victory over the UP Yoddhas in their previous outing.

The three-time champions will be eyeing a hat trick of wins. They are currently placed fifth in the points table with 27 points, having won five of their nine games so far and lost four.

The Dabang Delhi KC, on the other hand, are doing well in the absence of their star raider Naveen Kumar. They are currently unbeaten in their previous four games.

Following a 35-38 win against the Gujarat Giants, the Ashu Malik-led side have moved to third place in the points table with 30 points, having won five of their nine games so far.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC, 56th Match PKL 2023

Date: January 5, 2023, 8.00 pm IST

Venue: DOME by NSCI, Mumbai

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W L W L

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): W W T W L

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Rakesh Narwal, Manjeet, Sachin, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Zheng-Wei Chen, Neeraj Kumar, Mahendra Choudhary, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Krishan, Manish, Naveen Sharma, Abinand Subhash, Sanjay, Deepak Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Rohit, Daniel Odhiambo, and Ankit.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Meetu Sharma, Ashu Malik, Suraj Panwar, Manu, Sunil, Vishal Bhardwaj, Balashaeb Jadhav, Nitin Chandel, Vijay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Felix Li, Mohit, Akash Prasher, Rahul Kumar, and Yuvraj Pandeya.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (PAT): Neeraj Kumar (c), Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Manish, Sudhakar M, Manjeet, and Ankit.

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL): Ashu Malik (c), Meetu Sharma, Vikrant, Manjeet, Mohit, Yogesh, and Ashish.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Prediction

Sachin Tanwar was instrumental in Patna’s win against the UP Yoddhas, picking up 13 raids and two tackle points. Neeraj Narwal and Krishan led the defensive unit and picked up four points apiece.

The three-time champions look more balanced in both departments and will start the game as slight favourites.

Ashu Malik was the star performer for the team against the Gujarat Giants, as he notched up 11 points in the game. However, the defensive unit of the team looked a bit clueless initially, and they have a tough task ahead once again to stop an in-form Sachin in their next game.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi KC Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

Poll : Who will win the match? Dabang Delhi KC Gujarat Giants 0 votes