Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will face off against Gujarat Giants in Match No. 96 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on January 29 at 9 pm IST.

Home team Patna Pirates have had a decent season so far with seven wins and seven losses, positioning themselves at fifth place with strong hopes for playoffs contention. With the support of the home crowd behind them, the Pirates will be eager to take on the challenge, especially against their former coach.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have experienced a successful season, occupying the fourth spot with nine wins and six losses. The team has shown improvement compared to the previous season, and under the experienced coach Ram Mehar Singh, they will be aiming for nothing less than a victory.

With that said, let's delve into the three player battles to keep an eye on.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Fazel Atrachali

Sachin has been a standout performer for the Patna Pirates, amassing 131 raid points in 16 matches. His consistent improvement season by season, coupled with the most do-or-die raid points in the current season, makes him a go-to player for the Pirates.

Facing him will be Fazel Atrachali, the Sultan of Kabaddi, who has had a decent season with 39 tackle points in 15 matches for Gujarat Giants. With his vast experience, skills, and leadership on the mat, Fazel poses a formidable challenge for opposing raiders and is a key player for the Giants.

#2 Manjeet vs Sombir

Manjeet has found good form after a sloppy start, providing solid support to Sachin in the raiding department for Patna Pirates. His height and reflexes are assets as he confronts challenges on the mat.

Opposing him is Sombir, who has contributed 40 raid points in 15 matches for Gujarat Giants. As a good team player, Sombir effectively augments the defensive strategy of the Giants, making him a vital component of their lineup.

#3 Parteek Dahiya vs Mayur Kadam

Parteek Dahiya has shown glimpses of promise as he performs well on the raiding front for Gujarat Giants, tallying 63 raid points in 13 matches. His recent performances have been impressive, and his pace adds a valuable dimension to the team's attack.

On the other side, Mayur Kadam, who came in as an injury replacement for Neeraj, has been outstanding for the Patna Pirates. In just two matches, he has amassed 12 tackle points, displaying strong promise on the mat and proving to be a valuable asset for the Pirates' defense.