Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 96, and telecast details

The 96th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see the Patna Pirates take on Gujarat Giants at the Patliputra indoor stadium in Patna on Monday, January 29.

The Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan played out a thrilling 32-32 tie on Saturday. The Pune-based side held the lead for the first half (19-14), but the Pirates fought back and staged a strong comeback in the final 10 minutes, ultimately securing a tie. Mayur Kadam secured his second High-5 in a row, while Sachin Tanwar shined in the raiding department with nine points.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants are having a mixed campaign in the PKL10, having won three out of their last five games. They are coming off a solid 44-35 win over U Mumba in the most recent game. Parteek Dahiya was the star player with 12 points, including one tackle point.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants, Match 96, PKL 2023

Date: January 29, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): D W W L D

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W L W L W

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Manuj, Sonu, Fazel Atrachali (C), Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, Rohit Gulia, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Arkam Shaikh, Ravi Kumar, More GB, Jitendar Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (C), M Sudhakar/Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, M Babu, Mayur Kadam.

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (C), Sombir, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Parteek Dahiya, Rakesh, Mohammad Nabibaksh

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Patna Pirates had defeated Gujarat Giants (33-30) in the reverse fixture this season. Overall, both teams have won six games against each other in PKL history. However, the Pirates have won four out of their last five head-to-head games and will be eager to sustain their dominance in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win.

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda