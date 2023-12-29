Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates are set to clash with Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi Season 10's 44th match at Chennai's SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium on December 29 at 8 pm IST.

Despite an initial stride with consecutive victories, Patna Pirates are having an underwhelming campaign, marred by sloppy errors. Currently placed ninth on the table, they have three wins and four losses.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, have enjoyed a promising campaign, securing the fourth position with five wins out of seven matches and accumulating 26 points on the league points table.

Now, let's delve into the three player battles that promise excitement in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Jaideep Dahiya

Sachin Tanwar has maintained his solid form, accumulating 61 raid points in seven games. The talented raider has secured three Super 10s. Notably, he holds the record for the most Do-or-Die raid points in the current edition.

Jaideep Dahiya has showcased a remarkable performance, amassing 21 tackle points in seven games. Serving as the team captain, he has effectively led the side and established a formidable defensive unit for the Steelers.

Both players bring a wealth of experience and have engaged in intriguing matchups. It will be fascinating to witness how Jaideep confronts the agile Sachin in the upcoming encounter.

#2 Sudhakar vs Mohit Nandal

Sudhakar, representing the Patna Pirates, has made a significant impact with 44 raid points in just six games. His performance has added a surprise element to the team, showcasing a dynamic and youthful energy. As a hot prospect in his debut season, Sudhakar has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on the raiding front.

Mohit Nandal, in his seven games so far, has garnered 20 tackle points. His effectiveness in the covers has contributed to stabilizing the Haryana Steelers team's defense.

#3 Vinay vs Krishan Dhull

Vinay, the raider for Haryana Steelers, has had an impressive run in seven matches, accumulating 55 raid points. His performance this year has been notably strong, marked by three super raids.

On the other hand, Krishan Dhull, with 21 tackle points in seven matches, stands out as the primary defensive performer for the Patna Pirates. While he has been effective, there's potential for him to elevate his game further. Known for his proficiency in ankle holds and chain tackles, Krishan Dhull has the ability to raise the defensive bar for the team.