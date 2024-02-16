Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: 3 Player battles to watch out for

In the upcoming match 122 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10, Haryana Steelers will face off against Patna Pirates on February 16 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula. The game is set to kick off at 8pm IST.

As of now, Haryana Steelers occupy the sixth spot in the PKL Season 10 points table after 18 matches. With 11 wins, six losses, and a tie, they have accumulated 60 points. A win or a draw on Friday would secure their qualification for playoffs.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates hold the fourth position with 11 wins, seven losses, and three ties in their 18 matches. They currently have 68 points and have already secured their qualification. This match presents them with an opportunity to wrap up their last league game on a positive note.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Mohit Nandal

Sachin Tanwar has been in amazing form for Patna Pirates in the current edition of PKL, with over 150 raid points and the most do-or-die raid points, making him a reliable asset. He has shown consistency over the last three seasons and also demonstrates good leadership on the mat.

As for Mohit Nandal, in 18 matches, he has amassed 59 tackle points, showcasing a solid record as an efficient cover defender and a valuable team player for the Haryana Steelers. With the support of the home crowd, he can be expected to perform even better.

#2 Sudhakar vs Jaideep

Sudhakar has been exceptional in the current edition for Patna Pirates, featuring in 17 matches and securing an impressive 94 raid points. His unique skills and quick reflexes set him apart, and he has been a valuable support to Sachin in raiding.

Jaideep, on the other hand, has been in good form for the Haryana Steelers, demonstrating strong leadership on the mat. With 18 matches under his belt, he has accumulated 54 tackle points, solidifying his position as a key asset to the team's defense.

#3 Vinay vs Krishan Dhull

Vinay, representing the Haryana Steelers, has been in good form, amassing over 120 raid points. His impressive skills and consistent performance make him a valuable asset as a raider for the team.

Krishan Dhull, on the other hand, has showcased excellent form for Patna Pirates, accumulating 70 tackle points in 31 matches. His consistent performances reflect his promise and reliability in the team's defense.