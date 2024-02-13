Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 119, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will square off against Telugu Titans in the 119th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, on Tuesday, February 13.

Patna Pirates are now on the verge of qualifying for the top six, after their 44-23 win over U Mumba. Sachin Tanwar emerged as the top raider in the raiding department with a Super-10 while M Sudhakar scored seven raid points. Krishan Dhull stood out in the defense with eight tackle points while Mayur Kadam and M Babu earned three tackle points each.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans suffered a 35-55 loss against Bengal Warriors in the previous game. Milad Jabbari was the star performer with nine tackle points, including two Super tackles, while Mohit executed four successful tackles. Prafull Zaware scored eight points in the raiding unit.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans, Match 119, PKL 2023

Date: February 13, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): W W T W T

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L L

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (C), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Nitin, Vijay, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Robin Chaudhary, Ajit Pandurang Pawar

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (C), M Sudhakar/Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, M Babu, Mayur Kadam.

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware, Rajnish, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R, Sandeep Dhull, Parvesh Bhainswal

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Patna Pirates are in a much better position in the PKL10 than the Telugu Titans. They have defeated the Titans by a 50-28 margin in the reverse fixture during the Ahmedabad leg.

The Pirates have also dominated them in the last five head-to-head games, winning four of them.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda