Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Three-time PKL champions Patna Pirates are set to face former winners U Mumba in a blockbuster Match No. 23 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on December 15 at 9 pm.

Patna Pirates have had a mixed outing in Season 10, winning their first two matches but faced a defeat against Bengal Warriors in their last encounter. The Pirates struggled with synergy in defense, leading to rookie errors that cost them against the Warriors.

U Mumba, on the other hand, had a challenging start, losing two out of their three matches. After a prolonged week break, U Mumba are gearing up to take on the Pirates in what promises to be a significant challenge for them.

Now, let's delve into the three player battles to keep an eye on in the upcoming fixture.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Rinku

Lead raider Sachin Tanwar once again underscored his mettle in the recent match against Bengal Warriors. Despite the team's loss, Sachin emerged as one of the lone warriors for Patna Pirates in the raiding department, notching up an impressive 14 raid points.

In the ongoing PKL 10, he has amassed a total of 32 raid points over three matches, showcasing a commendable track record in do-or-die raids. Having delivered two outstanding seasons with Patna, Sachin aspires to raise the bar and continue his rich form.

On the other hand, Rinku has been retained by U Mumba for his consistent performances in the last two seasons. Boasting a favorable record against Sachin, Rinku is particularly remembered for his solo tackle against the star raider.

In the current edition, he has accumulated eight tackle points in three games, signalling his intent to set a high standard. To contain Sachin, Rinku will need to deploy effective strategies and maintain a strong defensive mindset.

#2 Sudhakar vs Surinder Singh

Young raider Sudhakar has proven to be the surprise package for Patna Pirates. His impressive performance in the Yuva Kabaddi Series paved the way for his entry into the PKL.

In the match against Gujarat Giants, Sudhakar emerged as the match-winner, and in the recent encounter with Bengal Warriors, despite the team's loss, he showcased a dynamic game. His dubki skills, lightning reflexes, and high athleticism can pose a huge threat to U Mumba's defenders.

In contrast, Surinder Singh is facing a challenging start in the current edition. It's not just him; the entire defense unit needs to elevate their game. As the captain with a solid track record in past years, Singh has the potential to turn things around. It only takes the right moment, and this cover defender has the ability to unleash wonders.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh vs Ankit

Zafardanesh made a significant impact in Season 10's auction when U Mumba acquired him for INR 68 lakh following an impressive performance in the Asian Games. He has consistently lived up to expectations, justifying his price tag with an impressive 23 raid points in three games. Despite a disappointing performance against Puneri Paltan, Zafardanesh remains a key asset for U Mumba.

In the upcoming match, he will face off against Ankit, the left-corner defender, who had a strong start in the first two matches with high 5s. However, in the last game, Ankit failed to secure any tackle points, making several miscalculated errors. Nevertheless, Ankit is determined to bounce back and aims to outshine Zafardanesh in their upcoming clash.