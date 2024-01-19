Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas: 3 Player battles to watch out for

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will clash with the UP Yoddhas in match number 79 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on January 19 at 9 PM IST.

Both teams find themselves in a challenging situation, with the Patna Pirates in eighth place, still holding some chances of securing a playoffs spot. Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas are enduring a challenging season, placed second from the bottom with 22 points.

As both teams strive to revive their playoff hopes, let's take a closer look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Sachin Tanwar vs Sumit

Sachin is enjoying an amazing season, amassing 108 raid points in 13 matches. Notably, he has been the linchpin for Patna Pirates in raiding, showcasing consistency over the years. With his excellent raiding skills, quick reflexes, and dynamic pace, Sachin is a relentless fighter until the very end. His reliability makes him a safe bet for any game, reflecting his enduring impact on the Patna Pirates.

On the defensive front, Sumit proves to be a valuable defender for UP Yoddhas. With 43 tackle points in 13 matches, he has displayed consistent performances over the last couple of years. Particularly excelling in super tackle scenarios, Sumit's proficiency makes him a safe bet for the UP Yoddhas' defence, contributing significantly to the team's overall strategy.

#2 Pardeep Narwal vs Krishan Dhull

Pardeep Narwal hailed as the "Dubki King" and considered one of PKL's best raiders, has had an on-and-off season this year. However, he currently leads the raiding charts for UP Yoddhas with an impressive 106 raid points in 13 matches.

Possessing solid skills and boasting vast experience from playing eight years in the PKL, Pardeep showcased his prowess in the last match against Patna Pirates by scoring an exceptional 20 raid points. His impending clash against his former franchise promises a tough and thrilling fight.

On the defensive end, Krishan Dhull, while experiencing an initial good run, has seen a recent dip in form. With 37 tackle points in 13 matches, Krishan Dhull demonstrates good promise but needs to be cautious against the formidable Pardeep Narwal.

His reliability and defensive skills make him a key asset for the defence of UP Yoddhas, and his performance will be crucial in countering the raiding prowess of Pardeep.

#3 Sudhakar vs Nitesh Kumar

Sudhakar has emerged as the surprise element for Patna Pirates this season, showcasing his talent in 12 matches with an impressive 73 raid points. As a young raider with diverse skill sets, he has garnered positive reviews and is poised to be a raider to watch in the future. Sudhakar's reliability on the mat has been promising, adding depth to the Patna Pirates' raiding unit.

On the opposing end is the experienced Nitesh Kumar, who, despite not having his best season, remains a stalwart in the Pro Kabaddi League. With 34 tackle points in 13 matches, Nitesh Kumar is considered one of the best defenders in PKL and can come up well in the upcoming matches.