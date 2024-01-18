Pro Kabaddi 2023, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 79, and telecast details

Patna Pirates will face UP Yoddhas in the 79th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Patna Pirates will be disappointed with their performances in recent fixtures. They are currently on a four-game winless streak and find themselves in the eighth spot with just five wins from 13 outings.

They suffered a heavy 41-25 defeat against Tamil Thalaivas in their last encounter, which would have had a significant impact on their confidence. Skipper Neeraj Kumar hasn’t been up to the mark, giving away too many easy points. The raiding has been good, but the defense needs to step up in order to help the Pirates make a comeback.

On the other hand, UP Yoddhas have definitely underperformed this season, given how good their team is. They are having a disastrous season, languishing at the 11th spot with just three wins from 13 games.

The injury to Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal's inconsistency has hurt them a lot. Even the defense has been below-par and hasn’t been able to support their raiders. The Yoddhas have lost their last five games and are in desperate need of a win.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Match 79, PKL 2023

Date: January 19, 2024, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Patna Pirates (PAT): L T L L W

UP Yoddhas (UP): L L L L L

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Patna Pirates (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manish, Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Abinand Subhash, Manjeet, Rohit, Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Rakesh Narwal, Sanjay, Ankit, Deepak Kumar, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Zheng-Wei Chen, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal, Gulveer Singh, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Gagana Gauda, Shivam Chaudhary, Nitesh Kumar, Harinder Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh, Kiran Magar, Hitesh, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvik Wanjala, Samuel Wafula

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7

Patna Pirates (PAT): Neeraj Kumar (C), Sachin Tanwar, Ankit, Krishan Dhull, Manish Dhull, Sudhakar M, Manjeet

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (C), Ashu Singh, Harendra Kumar, Gagana Gowda, Vijay Malik, Hitesh, Sumit

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

Given their recent form, both sides will be eager to record a win on Friday. The Patna Pirates will be the favorites in the upcoming encounter. Sachin and Manjeet have performed well in the raiding department, but will need support from the defenders.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to win the match.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda