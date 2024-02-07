Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 player battles to watch out for

Former champions Bengaluru Bulls are set to clash with Puneri Paltan in Match 109 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 7 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi, with the match scheduled to commence at 08:00 pm IST.

Bengaluru Bulls are currently positioned seventh on the points table with 48 points from seven wins, nine losses, and two ties. They have showcased resilience this season, bouncing back from challenges to secure crucial victories, including a recent win against U Mumba.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan, sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 71 points from 12 wins, two losses, and three ties, have dominated the league with consistent performances. Their recent thrilling tie against Dabang Delhi K.C. underscores their strength as serious contenders for the title.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Aslam Inamdar vs Surjeet Singh

Aslam Inamdar has emerged as a clutch player in peak form, showcasing prowess as a raider with remarkable consistency in the PKL circuit. His agile movements and quick reflexes have enabled him to amass an impressive tally of 114 raid points across 17 matches for the Puneri Paltan. On the mat, he exhibits strong leadership qualities, hinting at his considerable potential and promise.

Opposing him stands Surjeet Singh, a seasoned defender boasting vast experience. With 54 tackle points accrued over 18 matches for the Bengaluru Bulls, he has established himself as a reliable presence on the field. While Surjeet demonstrates solid leadership skills, his effectiveness largely depends on the level of coordination from his team.

#2 Bharat vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

With 99 raid points in 17 matches for the Bengaluru Bulls, Bharat Hooda started strong but is now struggling to maintain his form. While possessing solid skills, Bharat appears to need a reboot to rediscover his rhythm on the mat.

In contrast, Mohammadreza Shadlou is currently in top form, established as the league's premier defender. With 68 tackle points in 17 matches for the Puneri Paltan, Shadlou has been instrumental in his team's success thus far. His abilities, calibre, and robust physicality make him a smart and highly effective player on the defensive front.

#3 Sushil vs Gaurav Khatri

Sushil is making waves in the current PKL edition with his recent performances with 54 raid points in just 12 matches. As the Bengaluru Bulls' newest sensation, he's been consistently dynamic, displaying a diverse range of skills and executing strategic raids with precision.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khatri is a stalwart for the Puneri Paltan, racking up an impressive tally of 54 tackle points in 17 matches. Known for his unwavering consistency and team-first approach, he provides vital support to his squad's defensive efforts.