Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 33, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls will square off in the 33rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune, on Wednesday, December 20.

Puneri Paltan is enjoying a remarkable run in PKL 10, currently holding the top spot with four wins and 21 points from five games. Led by Aslam Inamdar, they head into the upcoming match following a 30-23 victory over Dabang Delhi K.C.

Both Mohit Goyat and Aslam secured seven raid points each, while Sanket Sawant excelled in defense with three successful tackles.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls secured their second win of the season in their previous game with a 32-30 victory over defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bharat and Vikash Kandola led the raiding department with eight touchpoints each, and skipper Saurabh Nandal achieved his maiden High 5.

This win propelled the Bulls to the eighth spot in the points table, with 14 points and a score difference of -14.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, 33rd Match PKL 2023

Date: December 20, 2023, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): W W L W W

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): W W L L L

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal (C), Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Kandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshith, Rohit Kumar, Akshit

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (C), Pankaj Mohite / Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Bharat Hooda, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal / Monu, Saurabh Nandal (C), Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Aman

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

Out of the 16 head-to-head clashes between the Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls, the Paltan have secured victory in nine matches, while the Bulls emerged triumphant in seven. Looking at their last four encounters, each team has won two games apiece.

As for their current campaigns, Puneri Paltan are at the top of the rankings, whereas Bengaluru hold the eighth spot. Although both teams are coming off recent wins, the Puneri Paltan has enjoyed more success this season and will aim to replicate that in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda