Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

League leaders Puneri Paltan are set to face off against Gujarat Giants in match number 67 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SMS indoor stadium in Jaipur on January 12 at 9 pm IST.

Both teams have enjoyed a strong start to the new season. Puneri Paltan are experiencing a dream start with nine wins out of 10 matches. They have a well-balanced squad, with each player in excellent form.

On the flip side, Gujarat Giants are also in good form, securing victory in seven out of their 11 matches to comfortably hold the third spot in the standings.

On that note, let's highlight three player battles to watch out for in this exciting matchup.

#1 Aslam Inamdar vs Fazel Atrachali

Aslam Inamdar, the captain and lead raider for Puneri Paltan, has displayed excellent attributes of pace, athleticism and consistency. In 10 matches, he has accumulated a total of 60 raid points, showcasing his effectiveness on the mat. As the captain, Inamdar's leadership and raiding skills contribute significantly to Puneri Paltan's performance in the Pro Kabaddi season.

Fazel Atrachali, the captain for Gujarat Giants, has maintained his consistency and dominance as a defender. In 11 matches, he has secured an impressive 31 tackle points. Atrachali's consistent performance across multiple seasons has earned him the moniker 'Sultan of Kabaddi', highlighting his stature as one of the most reliable and effective defenders in the league.

#2 Rakesh vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

Rakesh has emerged as a promising raider for Gujarat Giants, showcasing his skills in the Pro Kabaddi season. In 11 matches, he has accumulated an impressive 71 raid points, demonstrating his effectiveness on the mat. His contribution as a raider adds strength to the Gujarat Giants' offensive capabilities.

Mohammadreza Shadlou, often dubbed as the 'Prince of Defense', has proven his worth in the league. In 10 matches, he has secured an outstanding 39 tackle points, maintaining a good strike rate. His unique combination of physique, playing style, and demeanor justifies his substantial INR 2 crore price tag.

Shadlou's consistency is notable, and he holds the distinction of being the fastest to reach 200 tackle points in the history of PKL.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Sombir

Mohit Goyat has emerged as the lead raider for Puneri Paltan, showcasing remarkable consistency in the current edition of the PKL. In 10 matches, he has accumulated a total of 68 raid points, highlighting his effectiveness on the mat. Goyat is particularly known for being a do-or-die specialist, contributing crucial points for his team, and maintaining a commendable raid strike rate.

On the defensive front, Sombir has provided consistent and able support to the Gujarat Giants. In 11 matches, he has secured 27 tackle points, showing his reliability as a defender.