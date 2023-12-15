Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

Puneri Paltan are set to kick off their home leg tonight against Haryana Steelers in Match No. 24 of PKL Season 10 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Currently, on a winning streak, Puneri Paltan has emerged victorious in both of their opening matches, showcasing strong potential for the new season. With a well-balanced squad, they boast a team filled with in-form players ready to make a mark in the competition.

On the flip side, Haryana Steelers had a mixed start to the season, facing defeat in their opening match against UP Yoddhas before bouncing back with wins in their next two matches against Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls. This sets the stage for an exciting clash between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers.

On this note, let us take a look at the 3 player battles to watch out for.

#1 Siddharth Desai vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

Siddharth Desai has made a strong entrance to PKL 10, boasting an impressive 21 raid points across three games. Overcoming a lackluster start in the initial match, Siddharth bounced back with a stellar performance, achieving a Super 10 in the recent encounter against Dabang Delhi.

Meanwhile, Iranian all-rounder Shadlou is riding on the momentum of two exceptional seasons with the Patna Pirates. With eight tackle points in just two matches, Shadlou aims to sustain his remarkable form in the PKL. Eagerly embracing the challenge against Siddharth, he seeks to validate his hefty 2.35 crore price tag with a solid performance in the upcoming duel.

#2 Vinay vs Abinesh Nadrajan

Vinay has been experiencing a good season with the Haryana Steelers, amassing an impressive 18 raid points in just three games. Serving as a reliable support raider for Siddharth, he played a pivotal role in the team's second match against UP Yoddhas. Notably, Vinay excels in do-or-die scenarios, adding an extra layer of versatility to his raiding skills.

Abinesh Nadrajan, retained by Puneri Paltan, has also proven to be a valuable asset for the team. Operating effectively in the covers, he contributes significantly to the team's defensive efforts. Nadrajan's proficiency in team coordination has played a crucial role in Puneri Paltan's performance, adding to the team's overall strength and strategy.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Mohit

It's a clash of two Mohits. Mohit Goyat, representing Puneri Paltan, has put up a good show with an impressive tally of 15 raid points in just two matches. Recognized as a skilled player, Goyat's effectiveness lies in his quick reflexes and agile raiding style, making him a valuable asset for Puneri Paltan.

Mohit, the defender for Haryana Steelers, has demonstrated his defensive prowess with an impressive count of 10 tackle points in three games. His ability to secure tackle points highlights his proficiency in thwarting opponent raiders and contributing to Haryana Steelers' defensive strength.