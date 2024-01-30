Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: 3 player battles to watch out for

Puneri Paltan will clash with Telugu Titans in Match No. 97 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on January 30 at 8 pm IST.

The two teams have experienced contrasting tales so far this season. Puneri Paltan have showcased expertise and dominance with a balanced squad, securing 11 wins, two losses, and two draws. Currently placed second on the points table, they would move to the summit if they win this match.

In contrast, Telugu Titans have endured another disappointing campaign with just two wins in 16 matches, positioning themselves at the 12th spot with only 16 points. They have struggled with one of the weakest outfits in the league and lack team coordination. However, they will be eager to finish the season on a positive note.

With that said, let's delve into the three player battles to keep an eye on.

#1 Pawan Kumar vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

Pawan Kumar has accumulated 142 raid points in 15 games, but it's been a disappointing and rather average season for him, especially considering his previous stints in the PKL. Despite being a good raider with notable calibre, he lacks support at Telugu Titans, and injuries have also hindered his performance to some extent.

In contrast, Mohammadreza Shadlou is in top form, boasting 60 tackle points in 15 matches for Puneri Paltan. He's proven to be a vital asset for their defense and holds a commendable record against Pawan Sehrawat. His solid physique further enhances his effectiveness, allowing him to assert dominance in crucial defensive situations for Puneri Paltan.

#2 Aslam Inamdar vs Sandeep Dhull

Aslam Inamdar has been displaying good form for Puneri Paltan this season, amassing 101 raid points in 15 matches. He effectively utilizes his pace and a variety of skills, strategically deploying them at crucial moments. His ability to lead from the front is commendable, providing a significant boost to his team.

Conversely, Sandeep Dhull, with 35 tackle points in 13 matches for Telugu Titans, hasn't achieved exceptional statistics. However, his absence in the last couple of matches underscores his importance to the team's defense.

#3 Sanjeevi vs Gaurav Khatri

Sanjeevi may not boast impressive statistics with only 31 raid points for Telugu Titans, but he has made the most of the limited chances he's been given. Despite the scarcity of opportunities, he has shown promise and potential on the mat.

In contrast, Gaurav Khatri has demonstrated solid performance for Puneri Paltan, tallying 48 tackle points in 15 matches. His consistent contributions and reliability in defense have been crucial in supporting the team's efforts. His continued growth and development on the mat further solidifies his role as a valuable asset for the team.