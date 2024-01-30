Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 97, and telecast details

Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans will lock horns in the 97th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna, on Tuesday, January 30.

Telugu Titans suffered their 14th loss in the previous game against Tamil Thalaivas 54-29. Pawan Sehrawat emerged as their top raider, securing a Super-10 while Hamid Nader claimed a High-5. Ajit Pawar executed three successful tackles and also performed a Super raid.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan were held to their second consecutive draw last time out, this time against Patna Pirates 32-32. Captain Aslam Inamdar stood out as the star raider, achieving a Super 10, while Gaurav Khatri and Mohammadreza Shadloui earned three tackle points each.

Paltan hold the second position in the PKL10 points table, having secured 11 victories out of 15 matches, along with two losses.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, Match 97, PKL 2023

Date: January 30, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Patlipura indoor stadium, Patna

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Puneri Paltan (PUN): T T W L W

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L W L W

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaeimehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardeep

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Milad Jabbari, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rajnish, Prafull Zaware, Nitin, Vijay, Omkar R. More, Gaurav Dahiya, Mohit, Robin Chaudhary, Ajit Pandurang Pawar

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN): Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Mohammadreza Shadlou, Pankaj Mohite, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (C), Prafull Zaware, Robin Chaudhary/Rajnish, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R, Sandeep Dhull/Hamid Nader, Parvesh Bhainswal

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Puneri Paltan have a strong head-to-head record against Telugu Titans, winning 12 out of 19 matches, including one this season. The Titans have won six, and one ended in a tie. The teams are having contrasting campaigns in the ongoing season, with the former in the top three and the other at the bottom of the points table.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan to win the match.

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda

