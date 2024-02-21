Pro Kabaddi 2023, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddhas: 3 player battles to watch out for

Puneri Paltan will face off against the U.P. Yoddhas in match 131 in Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 on February 21. The highly anticipated fixture is set to take place at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula, commencing at 08:00 pm IST.

Currently positioned second on the PKL 10 points table, the Puneri Paltan boasts an impressive record of 16 wins, 2 losses, and 3 ties, accumulating a total of 91 points. With a remarkable performance this season, they stand as one of the most formidable teams in the league. A victory in tonight's match could propel them to the top of the table, further solidifying their dominance.

In contrast, the U.P. Yoddhas find themselves in the 11th spot after securing 4 wins, suffering 16 losses, and playing out a single tie. Despite possessing a strong squad, they have struggled throughout the season, facing setbacks in morale and witnessing key players underperforming. Their journey in this edition of PKL has been marred by inconsistency and missed opportunities.

On that note, let's look at the three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Mohit Goyat vs Sumit

Mohit Goyat has emerged as the star raider for Puneri Paltan this season, amassing an impressive tally of 114 raid points in 20 matches. His recent performance, where he secured 8 raid points, underscores his prowess on the mat. With exceptional skills and boundless energy, Goyat remains a key asset for his team, consistently delivering impactful performances.

On the defensive front, Sumit stands out as the top defender for the U.P. Yoddhas, having amassed 61 tackle points across 21 matches. Despite the team's challenges, Sumit has maintained his consistency throughout the season, showcasing his exceptional defensive capabilities.

#2 Aslam Inamdar vs Nitesh Kumar

Aslam Inamdar has emerged as the leading raider for Puneri Paltan, showcasing exceptional leadership skills on the mat. With an impressive tally of 140 raid points, Aslam Inamdar exemplifies precision, pace, and boundless energy in his raids. His astute decision-making and agility make him a formidable opponent on the mat, driving his team's offensive prowess.

On the defensive end, Nitesh Kumar of the U.P. Yoddhas has faced challenges this season, securing 35 tackle points and experiencing a dip in form compared to his capabilities. Against a seasoned raider like Aslam Inamdar, Nitesh Kumar will need to exercise caution and rely on his experience to counter the formidable threat posed by Inamdar's raiding prowess.

#3 Pardeep Narwal vs Mohammadreza Shadlou

U.P. Yoddhas rely heavily on Pardeep Narwal as their primary raider, despite his challenging season where he has accumulated 122 raid points in 17 matches, marking possibly his most underwhelming performance to date.

In contrast, Puneri Paltan's defensive line is anchored by Mohammadreza Shadlou, who has been in exceptional form, amassing a remarkable 87 tackle points in 21 games in PKL 10. Shadlou's outstanding form and unwavering consistency make him a force to be reckoned with, establishing him as the most feared defender in the league.