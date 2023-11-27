Pro Kabaddi 2023: Ranking all 12 teams based on their social media presence

The much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League 2023 is all set to kick off on December 2nd. With squads finalized and preparations in full swing, all 12 teams are turning to social media platforms to build excitement and engage fans.

On that note, let's take a look at the rankings of the teams based on their social media presence.

#12 Haryana Steelers - 148K Followers

At the bottom of the social media ladder is the Haryana Steelers with a modest 148K followers, reflecting their recent on-field struggles. Including Siddharth Desai in the squad might just prove to be the catalyst needed for a resurgence in performance and online presence.

#11 Dabang Delhi - 163K Followers

Dabang Delhi claims the 11th spot with 163K followers, which doesn't quite capture the team's consistent performance and Naveen Kumar's presence. Another title under their belt could be the key to unlocking a surge in their follower count.

#10 Bengal Warriors - 173K Followers

Despite a strong legacy, Bengal Warriors find themselves in 10th place with 173K followers. A comeback on the mat, especially with Maninder Singh leading the charge, could significantly boost their social media presence.

#9 UP Yoddhas - 228K Followers

Breaking into the 200K follower range, UP Yoddhas secures the ninth position. As one of the league's consistent teams, their fanbase, combined with Pardeep Narwal's presence, could lead to an upswing in both their performance and online popularity.

#8 Telugu Titans - 222K Followers

Telugu Titans stand in eighth place with 222K followers. Despite inconsistent on-field performances, their social media game remains decent. The addition of Pawan Sehrawat is bound to boost their follower count, given his strong fan base.

#7 Gujarat Giants - 225K Followers

Gujarat Giants, in seventh place, maintain a decent follower base. Their lack of a title and inconsistent performances place them here. Still, the arrival of Fazel Atrachali might just be all they needed to climb both the league table and social media standings.

#6 Jaipur Pink Panthers - 262K Followers

The defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers stand sixth in social media following with 262K followers. Rahul Chaudhari’s fanbase eagerly anticipates his comeback, which could contribute to the team's retention of both the title and online presence.

#5 U Mumba - 264K Followers

Respected throughout PKL history, U Mumba is in fifth place with 264K followers. Legends like Anup Kumar have contributed to their solid fan base, and a top-of-the-table finish could see an influx of new followers.

#4 Patna Pirates - 295K Followers

Three-time champions Patna Pirates command a good fan base with 295K followers and hence break into the top four. Despite recent setbacks, a strong comeback on the mat could translate into increased social media presence.

#3 Puneri Paltan - 284K Followers

Puneri Paltan claims the 3rd position with 284K followers. With consistent on-field performances and the addition of the stellar defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, their social media presence is poised for a significant surge.

#2 Tamil Thalaivas - 325K Followers

Tamil Thalaivas, despite not tasting much success in PKL, secures the 2nd spot with 325K followers. The support of Kabaddi enthusiasts in Tamil Nadu is reflected in their robust online presence, and a successful edition could further elevate their status.

#1 Bengaluru Bulls - 629K Followers

Bengaluru Bulls stand first in the follower and social media presence ladder with a huge margin difference from the second team. This shows the impact that they had with the presence of Pawan Sehrawat in their team previously. His huge fan base added to their follower count in the past.