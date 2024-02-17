Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL Match 126, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will face Bengal Warriors in the 126th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula on Sunday, February 18.

Tamil Thalaivas have underperformed in the last five games, losing four of them. They are coming off a narrow 45-43 loss against Dabang Delhi. Despite leading in the first half 25-14, they couldn’t keep up in the next half and finished 31-18.

Narender Kandola was the star raider with 18 points, while M. Abhishek bagged a High-5. Amirhossein Bastami and Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi earned three tackle points each.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors had a mixed campaign in their home leg. They lost their first game against the Gujarat Giants but bounced back pretty well in the following two games. However, Puneri Paltan defeated them in the last game with a close 29-26 margin.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors, Match 126, PKL 2023

Date: February 18, 2024, 08:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L W L L

Bengal Warriors (BEN): L W W L W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, and Satish Kanan.

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Chai-Ming Chang, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, and Vishwas S.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sahil Gulia (C), Sagar, Amihossain Bastami, M Abhishek, Himanshu, Narender, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Bengal Warriors (BEN): Maninder Singh (C), Vishwas S, Nitin Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Harsh Lad, Jaskirat Singh, and Vaibhav Garje.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Match Prediction

Bengal Warriors have an edge over Tamil Thalaivas in head-to-head matches, having won 10 out of 13 games and one ending in a tie. The Warriors defeated the Thalaivas (48-38) during the reverse fixture this season and would be eager to replicate a similar performance in the upcoming game.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda