Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: 3 Player battles to watch out for

In the final match of 2023, former champions Bengaluru Bulls face off against Tamil Thalaivas in Match No. 50 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10. The highly anticipated Southern Derby will take place at the Saheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on December 31.

Both teams have faced challenges in the current season, falling short of the start they had envisioned. Bengaluru Bulls find themselves in 10th place on the league table with just three wins, entering the contest following a narrow loss to UP Yoddhas.

Tamil Thalaivas, despite showing initial promise, have struggled with a string of losses, making them the only team yet to secure a victory in their home leg. With five consecutive defeats, their resurgence becomes a critical question as they currently occupy the second-to-last position on the league table.

Let's delve into three-player battles poised to be highlighted in this Southern Derby.

#1 Ajikya Pawar vs Saurabh Nandal

Ajinkya Pawar has emerged as the go-to man for Tamil Thalaivas in PKL 2023, amassing an impressive 57 raid points in eight matches. Known for his agility and effectiveness on the mat, Pawar brings a level of smartness and a sneaky touch to his raiding game, making him a key asset for the Thalaivas.

Facing off against Pawar will be Saurabh Nandal, who despite facing some initial hiccups, has risen to the occasion in recent matches. With 24 tackle points in nine matches, Saurabh Nandal has found good form in the last couple of outings.

His ability to adapt and deliver in crucial moments showcases his resilience and growing impact in the defensive setup of the Bengaluru Bulls.

#2 Bharat Hooda vs Sahil Singh

The second matchup to keep a close eye on features Bharat and Sahil Singh, both of whom are having exceptional seasons in PKL 2023.

Bharat, a tall and quick raider, has been a standout performer for Bengaluru with 70 raid points in nine matches. While his form has seen a slight decline, Bharat's undeniable quality and agility make him a constant threat on the mat. One should never underestimate his ability to turn the tide in favor of the Bengaluru Bulls.

On the defensive front, Sahil Singh has been a revelation. His remarkable performance includes recording 10 tackle points in a single match and earning the Best Defender award during the Chennai leg.

Sahil Singh leads the defensive charts for Tamil Thalaivas with a total of 32 tackle points in eight games, showcasing his consistency and impact.

#3 Narender vs Surjeet Singh

In the third featured matchup, we have Narender, a young raider with 47 raid points in seven games. While he has displayed some inconsistency, especially after delivering a superb performance last season for the Thalaivas, Narender remains a player to watch.

Despite injury concerns, he is evolving with remarkable pace and sharp reflexes, making him a dynamic presence on the raiding front.

Facing off against Narender will be Surjeet Singh of the Bengaluru Bulls, who, while not having the most stellar start, has put up a decent performance with 23 tackle points in nine matches. Surjeet Singh brings a wealth of experience, having played in the PKL circuit for more than eight years.