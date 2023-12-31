Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL Match 50 and telecast details

The Southern derby between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls is set to take place in the 50th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida, this Sunday at 9 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas have faced a challenging season and are currently the second least successful team. With a string of five consecutive losses, they find themselves in the 11th position on the PKL10 points table. Gujarat Giants defeated them in the most recent game 33-30.

Despite underperforming overall in both raiding and defense, Ajinkya Pawar stood out with nine raid points and contributed to a Super tackle.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls head into the upcoming game following a narrow defeat against UP Yoddhas 33-34. Substitute raider Sushil, who entered the game in the 35th minute, emerged as the top raider with eight points, while skipper Saurabh Nandal secured four successful tackles.

The Bulls currently hold the position just above the Thalaivas, with three wins from nine games. They are aiming for a strong comeback in the upcoming TAM vs BLR game.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 50, PKL 2023

Date: December 31, 2023, 09.00 pm IST

Venue: Noida Indoor Stadium, Noida

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L L L

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): L W L W W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Himanshu, Jatin, Himanshu Singh, Selvamani K, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish, Narender, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik, Masanmutu Lakshnanan, Satish Kanan

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Neeraj Narwal, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Surjeet Singh, Abhishek Singh, Banty, Monu, Ankit, Sushil, Rakshit, Rohit Kumar, Yash Hooda, Vishal, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Md. Liton Ali, Piotr Pamulak, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Sunder

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sahil Gulia (C), Sagar, Himanshu Singh, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, M Abhishek, Mohit

Bengaluru Bulls (BLR): Saurabh Nandal (C), Surjeet Singh, Vishal, Aman, Bharat Hooda, Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls are having a similar campaign in the ongoing PKL10. However, the Bulls have secured victories in three out of their last five games, showcasing a more positive trend.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas have faced setbacks with five consecutive losses. With this contrasting form, the Bulls are poised for a strong comeback in the upcoming match.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda