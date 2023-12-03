Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC: 3 player battles to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with former champions Dabang Delhi KC in the third match of Pro Kabaddi 2023 later tonight. It is the opening game of the new season for both franchises, and they will be keen to start the 10th edition of PKL with a victory.

Both Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas made it to the playoffs last season. However, none of them could qualify for the final. They will aim to better their performance in season 10.

The first goal of both teams will be to secure a place in the playoffs, and the journey for the same starts tonight. Before the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC match begins, here's a look at three player battles that may decide this PKL 2023 match's result.

#1 Sahil Gulia vs Naveen Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas vice-captain Sahil Gulia will play at the left corner position in his team's defense. Gulia earned 57 points in 23 matches last season. The Thalaivas team management will hope that their left corner defender silences the Dabang Delhi KC raid unit, which is filled with right raiders.

The main raider of Dabang Delhi KC is their captain Naveen Kumar. Last season, Kumar finished with 258 points in 23 games. He narrowly missed out on the Best Raider award. The 'Naveen Express' will be keen to win the award this season.

If the 'Naveen Express' gets going, it will be quite difficult for the Tamil Thalaivas to stop Dabang Delhi KC from winning today's match. Left corner Sahil Gulia will hold the key to the Thalaivas' success.

#2 M. Abishek vs Ashu Malik

Another right raider present in the Dabang Delhi KC squad is Ashu Malik, who was bought by the season eight champions for a whopping ₹96.25 lakh at the Pro Kabaddi 2023 auction. Speaking with Sportskeeda before the season, Malik clarified that he has no pressure of the hefty price tag.

"There is no pressure of the price tag. We have to play our natural game," Malik said.

If Malik plays his natural game, Tamil Thalaivas will expect their right cover M. Abishek to keep the Dabang Delhi KC raider out of the contest. Abishek has been with the Thalaivas since 2019. The right cover defender has enough experience under his belt now.

#3 Narender Kandola vs Yogesh Dahiya

Yogesh Dahiya is one of the many new defenders signed by Dabang Delhi KC ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2023. Dahiya, who plays as a right corner defender, has an exceptional record at the junior level. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda before the season, Delhi's coach Rambir Singh Khokhar predicted him to be among the top three defenders of the 10th edition.

The youngster might be under pressure in his first game itself because Tamil Thalaivas' left raider Narender Kandola set the stage on fire last season in Pro Kabaddi. Kandola earned 249 points in 23 matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022/23. It will be exciting to see if he can dominate Yogesh Dahiya in tonight's clash.