Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: 3 player battles to watch out for

The home team, Tamil Thalaivas, is set to face off against the Fazel-led Gujarat Giants in match number 43 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the SDAT Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai on December 27 at 9 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas have encountered difficulties on their home turf, losing three of their home matches and securing only two victories out of seven games in Pro Kabaddi Season 10 so far. Consequently, they find themselves in the second-to-last position on the league table.

On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have had a mixed outing, winning four out of their seven matches in Season 10. Led by Fazel, the team is gearing up to face the struggling home team and currently holds the fourth position on the league table.

With this backdrop, let's delve into the three player battles that are poised to be the highlights of the upcoming match.

#1 Ajinkya Pawar vs Fazel Atrachali

Ajinkya Pawar, with 48 raid points in seven matches, initiated the season on a strong note for Tamil Thalaivas. Although he has experienced a gradual loss of momentum, his reliability is bolstered by his extensive experience spanning over three seasons. Known for his quick movements on the flanks, Pawar remains a dependable asset for the Tamil Thalaivas.

On the opposing side, Fazel exhibited a robust defensive performance for the Gujart Giants in the last match, accumulating six tackle points. Throughout the season, he has secured a total of 20 tackle points in seven matches, setting the stage for an intense contest. The clash between Pawar's raiding prowess and Fazel's defensive skills promises to be a highlight of the upcoming match.

#2 Rakesh vs Sahil Singh

Rakesh displayed an outstanding performance in the last match against UP Yoddhas, securing an impressive 14 raid points. With a total of 42 raid points in seven matches for Gujarat Giants, he is quickly emerging as a raider to watch out for in Pro Kabaddi Season 10.

On the defensive front, Sahil Singh has been a standout performer with 30 tackle points in seven matches. In the last match alone, he showcased his defensive prowess by notching up an impressive 10 tackle points, including three super tackles. This remarkable performance signals a return to his old form, and currently, Sahil is leading the defensive charts. Expect him to put up a strong fight in the upcoming match, adding an exciting dimension to the clash.

#3 Sonu Jaglan vs Sagar Rathee

Sonu Jaglan has had a strong start to Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi. Nicknamed "Super Sub Sonu," he enters the court as a substitute, securing crucial raid points in do-or-die scenarios for the Gujarat Giants.

On the other hand, Sagar is gradually gaining momentum. While his form may not have matched the last two seasons, he poses a potential threat to Sonu due to his robust defensive skills and experience.