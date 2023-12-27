Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants: Who will win today’s PKL Match 44 and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas are all set to face the Gujarat Giants in the 44th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium in Chennai will play host to this exciting encounter on Wednesday, December 27.

Tamil Thalaivas are still searching for their first victory in the home leg as they have now lost four games on the trot, including a humiliating 42-29 loss against the Haryana Steelers in their previous outing.

The home team will be hoping to end their home leg on a high as they are currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with 11 points, having won just two of their seven games so far.

After going winless for three consecutive games, the Gujarat Giants finally returned to winning ways following a convincing 38-30 win over the UP Yodhaas in their previous game.

The Fazel Atrachali-led side are back in the top four as they have moved to fourth place in the points table with 23 points, having won four of their seven games so far and lost three.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants, 44th Match PKL 2023

Date: December 27, 2023, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L L L W

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): W L L L W

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali, Rohit Gulia, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh, Sombir, Vikas Jaglan, Sourav Gulia, Deepak Rajender Singh, Ravi Kumar, Narender Hooda, Jitender Yadav, Nitesh, Jagdeep, Balaji D, Manuj, Sonu, Rakesh, Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya, and Nitin, GB More.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Himanshu Narwal, M. Abishek, Himanshu, Sahil Gulia and Aashish

Gujarat Giants (GUJ): Fazel Atrachali (c), Sonu Jaglan, Rohit Gulia, Ravi Kumar, Balaji D, Rakesh and Sombir

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Match Prediction

Sahil Gulia was the lone warrior for his team against the Haryana Steelers, as the star defender registered an impressive high five and picked up 10 points in the game. However, he has failed to receive any support from the raiding department so far.

Rakesh had a fantastic game against the UP Yoddhas, as the raider picked up 14 raid points and won the game for his team. He received brilliant support from their skipper, Fazel Atrachali, who picked up six crucial points in the defence.

Prediction: Gujarat Giants to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

