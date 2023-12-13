Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL Match 21, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas are all set to face Telugu Titans in the 21st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to this exciting clash on Wednesday (December 13).

Despite making a strong start, the Tamil Thalaivas failed maintain their momentum as they got thrashed 48-38 by the Bengal Warriors in a one sided game last time out. Narender Hoshiyar was the star performer for the team as he picked up 13 points in the game. However, he didn’t get any support from the defensive unit as the team suffered their first loss of the season.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the tournament as they have now lost three consecutive games, including a 48-33 loss against UP Yoddhas in their previous game. Pawan Sehrawat led side will be hoping for some change in fortunes as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans, 21st Match PKL 2023

Date: December 13, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L W

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat, Rajnish, Robin Chaudhary, Prafull Zaware, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sandeep Dhull, Gaurav Dahiya, Ankit, Mohit Narwal, Nitin, Ajit Pawar, Omkar R. More, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Mohit, Sanjeevi S, Hamid Nader, Milad Jabbari.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Sagar (c), Narender Hoshiyar, Ajinkya Pawar, M. Abishek, Mohit, Sahil Gulia and Nitin Singh

Telugu Titans (TEL): Pawan Sehrawat (c), Rajnish, Ajit Pawar, Milad Jabbari, Robin Chaudhary, Hamid Nader and Ankit

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas will start the game as clear favourites as they have played like a combined unit on most occasions so far. Ajinkya Pawar and Narender Hoshiyar have been the top performers for the team so far and they will be expecting more from their defensive unit in upcoming matches.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, haven’t found the right combination so far. Pawan Sehrawat has scored three Super 10s in three games so far but he’s not getting any kind of support from the other players of the team.

Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda