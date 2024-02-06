Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas: 3 player battles to watch out for

Tamil Thalaivas will face U.P. Yoddhas in Match No. 108 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on February 6, starting from 08:00 pm IST.

Tamil Thalaivas have faced their fair share of challenges this season, securing seven wins but also enduring 11 defeats, to be placed 10th on the table with 40 points. As they gear up to face U.P. Yoddhas tonight, a victory would not only bolster their standings but also inject a much-needed boost of confidence into their campaign.

Meanwhile, U.P. Yoddhas have grappled with inconsistency, managing only four wins alongside 12 losses and one tie, to slip to the 11th position with 28 points. With playoff hopes dashed, U.P. Yoddhas will enter this match playing solely for pride.

As the stage is set for this showdown, let's delve into the three player battles that could set the tone for the match.

#1 Narender Kandola vs Sumit

Narender Kandola has exhibited fine form for Tamil Thalaivas, amassing 141 raid points in 17 games. His youth and dynamism, coupled with promising skill-sets, make him a lead raider with solid efforts. As the playoffs race intensifies, Narender Kandola's presence on the mat will undoubtedly be a game-changer for the Thalaivas.

Meanwhile, Sumit stands out for UP Yoddhas, tallying 58 tackle points in 17 matches. As the sole player in good form for his team, he embodies strength and sturdiness in defense. Although UP Yoddhas lost out on playoff qualification, Sumit remains determined to play for pride.

#2 Ajinkya Pawar vs Nitesh Kumar

Ajinkya Pawar has shone for Tamil Thalaivas this season, notching up 120 raid points in 18 matches. His agility, quick reflexes, and diverse skill-set provide solid support to the team.

On the other hand, Nitesh Kumar's performance for his 15 matches with 36 tackle points reflects a below-average season. Despite his vast experience, he struggled to step up when required for UP Yoddhas.

#3 Pardeep Narwal vs Sagar

Record Breaker Pardeep Narwal has been having a disappointing season with UP Yoddhas, amassing 122 raid points in 17 matches. Despite his experience and renowned raiding skills, he received limited support from the team, impacting his performance.

In contrast, Sagar has emerged as the linchpin for Tamil Thalaivas, securing 65 tackle points in 17 matches. His solidity in defense, combined with agility and strategic thinking, promises a fierce battle as Tamil Thalaivas seek to strengthen their playoff hopes.