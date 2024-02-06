Pro Kabaddi 2023, Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas: Who will win today’s PKL Match 108, and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas will face UP Yoddhas in the 108th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

After four consecutive wins, Tamil Thalaivas have now lost their last two fixtures. In their most recent match, they suffered a 42-30 defeat against Gujarat Giants. This dip in form has reduced their chances of playoff qualification, but the Thalaivas need to regroup now and win everything from hereon.

Meanwhile, the UP Yoddhas are out of the race for the playoffs, their first-ever group stage exit from the Pro Kabaddi League. However, Pardeep Narwal and his men will now be aiming to play freely and finish their remaining games on a high note.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas, Match 108, PKL 2023

Date: February 6, 2024, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Form Guide in PKL 2023

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): L L W W W

UP Yoddhas (UP): W L L L L

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Player Squads

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Singh, K. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Sathish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Ronak Kharb, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Ritik.

UP Yoddhas (UP): Gulveer Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Mahipal, Anil Kumar, Shivam Chaudhary, Gagana Gowda, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Harendra Kumar, Hitesh, Kiran Magar, Vijay Malik, Gurdeep, Nitin Panwar, Helvic Wanjala, and Samuel Wafula.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Expected Playing 7

Tamil Thalaivas (TAM): Ajinkya Pawar, Narender, Sagar (C), Sahil Gulia, M Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu

UP Yoddhas (UP): Pardeep Narwal (C), Ashu Singh, Harendra Kumar, Gagan Gowda, Mahipal, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Match Prediction

UP Yoddhas are coming into this game on the back of a win while the Thalaivas have lost their last two matches. Since the Yoddhas will be playing without pressure, expect them to come out on top in this match.

Prediction: UP Yoddhas to win the match.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddhas Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda