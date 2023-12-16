Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi: 3 player battles to watch out for

Telugu Titans will square off against Dabang Delhi in match number 26 of Pro Kabaddi Season 10 at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune on December 16 at 9 PM.

Telugu Titans have been experiencing a tough time once again, having lost all of their opening four fixtures, and find themselves in the last spot on the league table.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, haven't had a favorable start either, having lost two of their three fixtures. This game will be crucial for both teams with them desperate to climb higher in the standings.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for in this game.

#1 Naveen Kumar vs Milad Jabbari

Continuing his rich form from previous editions of PKL, Naveen Kumar has once again emerged as the lone warrior for Dabang Delhi KC. Despite the team not experiencing a good start, Naveen is carrying the team with his raiding prowess, having scored 42 raid points in just three games, with three super 10s to his name.

On the other hand, Iranian cover defender Milad Jabbari has been effective in the defensive setup for Telugu Titans, especially in super tackle scenarios. So far, he has scored nine tackle points in three games.

#2 Pawan Kumar vs Himmat Antil

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was acquired by Telugu Titans for a whopping 2.65 crore, is yet to deliver a match-winning performance for the team. Despite achieving super 10s, he hasn't been in prime form, and the lack of support from teammates is proving costly for the Telugu Titans.

On the other hand, Himmat Antil, who made his debut for Dabang Delhi this season, has garnered eight tackle points in his three appearances so far. While it may not be a prominent talking point, his defensive contributions should play a vital role, especially in how he sets up the defense for a formidable raider like Pawan.

#3 Robin Chowdhury vs Vishal Bhardwaj

Robin Chowdhury had a commendable performance against Tamil Thalaivas in the last match, securing seven raid points. He stepped up in crucial moments, keeping the score close, although the team ultimately faced defeat. This time, he could prove to be the X-factor for the Telugu Titans in tonight's match.

On the flip side, Vishal Bhardwaj hasn't had an exceptional start but is gradually getting into the action. In his three matches so far, he has accumulated eight tackle points.