Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 3 player battles to watch out for 

The 123rd match of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will see Telugu Titans face Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday, February 16, at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula. The game is scheduled to commence at 9pm IST.

Telugu Titans, currently placed 12th on the PKL 10 points table with just two wins and 18 losses, totaling 17 points, have endured a disappointing and lackluster season.

Contrastingly, Jaipur Pink Panthers sit comfortably at the top of the table, having won 14 matches, lost three, and played out three ties, accumulating a total of 82 points. With aspirations to further solidify their position, they aim to clinch victory in the match and potentially ascend to the summit.

On that note, let's look at three player battles to watch out for:

#1 Pawan Kumar vs Ankush

Pawan Sehrawat, with 171 raid points in 19 matches, leads the raiding department for Telugu Titans. He secured 16 raid points in his latest appearance, showcasing a strong resurgence after a shaky start in the current campaign.

Ankush, leading the defense for Jaipur Pink Panthers, has accumulated 69 tackle points in 20 matches. The young player has displayed amazing consistency in his form, and has been a standout performer for his team.

#2 Arjun Deshwal vs Sandeep Dhull

Arjun Deshwal has emerged as the top raider for Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 10, amassing an impressive 233 raid points in 20 matches, which includes 34 do-or-die raid points. His top form, amazing skills, and reliability make him a consistent asset to the team.

In Telugu Titans' defense, Sandeep Dhull stands out as a key player, having secured 37 tackle points in 14 games in PKL 10. While he may have had some sloppy moments, his experience is invaluable, and if he steps up, he can be crucial. He needs to be very careful against Arjun's attacking prowess.

#3 Sanjeevi vs Sunil Kumar

Sanjeevi S has proven to be a valuable raider for Telugu Titans, contributing 40 points. With his good skills and promise, he adds depth to the team's raiding department.

For Jaipur Pink Panthers, Sunil Kumar has been a standout in defense, reaching 48 tackle points in season 10. Leading the team with his strategic approach and experience, he has had a good run after some initial sloppy matches.