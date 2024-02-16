Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Who will win today’s PKL Match 123, and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will be up against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 123rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula on Friday, February 16.

The Telugu Titans are having a forgettable campaign in the PKL10. Having lost 18 out of 20 games, they are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Despite Pawan Sehrawat’s Super-10 and Ankit Jaglan’s High-5, they were hammered in the previous game against the Patna Pirates (38-36).

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers descended to the second spot after Puneri Paltan defeated Bengal Warriors on Wednesday (Feb 14). However, the Panthers registered their 14th win over UP Yoddhas in the most recent game with a massive 67-30 margin. Arjun Deshwal was the wrecker-in-chief with season-best 20 raid points while Ankush bagged a High-5 from seven successful tackles.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Details

Match: Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 123, PKL 2023

Date: February 16, 2024, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium, Panchkula

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide in PKL 2023

Telugu Titans (TEL): L L L L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI): W W L W T

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Player Squads

Telugu Titans (HAR): K Prapanjan, Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Khaler, Rahul Sethpal, Himanshu Chaudhary, Siddharth Desai, Chandran Ranjit, Hasan Balbool, Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny, Ghanshyam Magar, Ravindra Chauhan, Ashish, and Mohit Nandal.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (PAT): Sachin, Neeraj Kumar (c), Sajin Chandrasekar, Krishan, Ankit, Manish, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar, Manjeet, Zheng-Wei Chen, Daniel Odhiambo, Rohit, Deepak Kumar, Sanjay, Mahendra Choudhary, Sandeep Kumar, and Rakesh Narwal.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Expected Playing 7

Telugu Titans (HAR): Jaideep Dahiya (c), Rahul Sethpal, Mohit Nandal, Mohit Khaler, Vinay, Shivam Pathare, and Siddharth Desai.

Jaipur Pink Panthers (PAT): Sachin Tanwar (c), M Sudhakar/Sandeep Kumar, Manjeet, Krishan Dhull, Ankit, M Babu, and Mayur Kadam.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Match Prediction

Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers are having contrasting campaigns. However, their head-to-head matchups have been tightly contested, including this season’s game where the Panthers won by 38-35.

Overall, The Titans have won eight out of 18 head-to-head games while the Panthers have won nine, and one concluded with a draw.

Looking at the recent form, Jaipur is unquestionably the team to watch out for.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers to win.

Telugu Titans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast Details

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada & Star Sports First

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Live Score Website: Sportskeeda