Pro Kabaddi 2023, Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: 3 player battles to watch out for 

The Pro Kabaddi season 10 will kick off the new year with an exhilarating clash between Puneri Paltan and Telugu Titans at the Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Noida on January 1, 2024.

Puneri Paltan has dominated the season, securing victories in six in seven matches, displaying unwavering confidence. With a well-rounded squad, they consistently feature at least one match winner, demonstrating impressive teamwork.

On the flip side, Telugu Titans have struggled throughout the current edition, managing only one win in eight matches. They're in dire need to address their weaknesses before confronting the formidable Puneri Paltan squad.

On that note let's look at three player battles to watch out for.

#1 Pawan Kumar Sehrawat vs Mohammedreza Shadlou

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, soaring high with 76 raid points in seven matches for Telugu Titans, faces the challenge of limited team support. Although individually strong, his recent strike rate has raised concerns for the team.

On the flip side, Mohammed Reza Shadlou, consistently delivering for Puneri Paltan in both defense and raiding, brings in 25 tackle points in seven matches. He's come out strong against top raiders in the league for the last couple of seasons.

Also, Shadlou's recent success against Pawan adds an intriguing element to their upcoming clash, setting the stage for a captivating battle between the Kabaddi High-flyer and the resilient Shadlou.

#2 Rajinish Dalal vs Abinesh Nadrajan

Rajnish Dalal, while not setting the league on fire, has been a dependable asset for the Titans, chipping in with 22 raid points in six games. His knack for scoring crucial points in pivotal moments reflects his adaptability to the challenges of the league.

On the defensive end, Abinesh Nadrajan is having a standout season for Puneri Paltan, showcasing exceptional defensive prowess with 22 tackle points in seven matches. His recent high 5 against Patna Pirates, boasting a flawless 100 percent tackle strike rate, marks him as a formidable force in this season's competition.

#3 Mohit Goyat vs Ajit Pawar

Mohit Goyat is proving to be a valuable asset for Puneri Paltan, showcasing his raiding prowess with an impressive 52 raid points in seven games. His reliability in crucial moments contributes significantly to the team.

On the flip side, Ajith Pawar has demonstrated decent defensive skills for Telugu Titans, amassing 17 tackle points in seven games.